UBS Group Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

SHW opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

