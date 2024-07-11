Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 299,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,370,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UGP. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.