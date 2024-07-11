Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,226,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.90 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

