Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 4.6%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 2,163,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,430,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock worth $4,832,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

