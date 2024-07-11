Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

UHS opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

