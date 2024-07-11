USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USAC

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock worth $69,682,572 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.