USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 155.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

