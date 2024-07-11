UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

UWMC opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of 236.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of UWM by 134.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $375,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

