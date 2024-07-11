Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

