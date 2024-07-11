Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.63

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and traded as high as $23.06. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 759,603 shares traded.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.