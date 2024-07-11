VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $307.76 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $278.63 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

