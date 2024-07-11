Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,553,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
