Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,553,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

