Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

