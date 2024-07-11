Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.21. 744,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,240,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 54,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vestis by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,290,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vestis by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile



Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

