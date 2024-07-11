Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 6.43% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

