Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $297.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $305.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.93. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $480.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,951,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Visa by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.