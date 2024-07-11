Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $42.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

