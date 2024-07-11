Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vivani Medical were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Vivani Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.23. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
