Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

