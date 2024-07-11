Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WMG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,923,000 after purchasing an additional 302,892 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.