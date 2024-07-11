WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $219.75, but opened at $248.00. WD-40 shares last traded at $225.81, with a volume of 172,200 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,374,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $38,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $19,697,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.