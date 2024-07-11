WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average of $243.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

