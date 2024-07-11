Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $40,059,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.