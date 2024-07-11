Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

