Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 283,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.