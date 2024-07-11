Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,248 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 133,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG opened at 13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.85. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.