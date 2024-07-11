Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,190 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

