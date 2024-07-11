Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 87 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $150.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.