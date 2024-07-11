Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

