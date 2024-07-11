Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.