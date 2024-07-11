Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. American National Bank increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

