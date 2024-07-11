Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

