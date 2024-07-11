Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.