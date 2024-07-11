Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $507,000 in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.17% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REVS opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

