Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $607,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %
VKTX opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.