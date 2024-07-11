Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,542 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448,978 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $153,593,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

