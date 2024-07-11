Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera Stock Up 2.0 %

NTRA opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.