Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

