Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD)

6/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$87.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$81.66 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 1 year low of C$64.82 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

