Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.48

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.48 and traded as low as $29.01. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 19,717 shares.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

