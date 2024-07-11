Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.78

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.78 and traded as low as $12.00. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 35,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

