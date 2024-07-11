Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 4,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.