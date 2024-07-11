William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

