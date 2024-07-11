Wolfe Research Downgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

