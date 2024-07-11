Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.23. 748,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,288,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOLF. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 40.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.