Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

