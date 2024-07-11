Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.