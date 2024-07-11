Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 236,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

