Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

