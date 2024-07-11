XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 57,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 899,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

XP Factory Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.08. The stock has a market cap of £24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.44.

XP Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.